Green Run signing day: Holloway to UNC and Law to VA Tech

We hear from yet another Tar Heel commit and the next big, and I mean big, thing in Blacksburg

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — There's a reason Green Run High School made it to the state semifinals this year. They were loaded with talent. Two of the Stallions standouts signed their college letter of intent Wednesday morning. Tayon Holloway is headed to North Carolina and Lemar Law will be a Hokie.

Holloway was a touchdown making machine at wideout for Green Run. He made it sound like it was an easy choice. The determining factor, "Definitely the family environment. They make you feel like you are more than welcome and they're going to take care of you. I just felt like I had to take the opportunity and run with it."

The Tar Heels nabbed three of the top 5 recruits in the area. Holloway is happy about the way there is so much "Carolina Blue" in Hampton Roads, "Yes, for sure. Dre Bly recruits this area of the '757' heavy and I'm just glad to be a part of it."

Lemar Law is a force on the defensive front. He says the fact that Virginia Tech has always been strong on defense played into his decision. He couldn't be more excited about the day, "It's an amazing feeling. I've been waiting on this feeling since I was a little kid. Virginia Tech has always been my dream school. I signed the papers. I'm a Hokie now."