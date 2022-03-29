Greenbrier Christian's Sawyer plays big in so many ways

Bubba Sawyer is part of talented Gators squad that's looking to repeat as VISAA Division II champions.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Greenbrier Christian Academy once again brings a talented squad to the diamond that includes shortstop Bubba Sawyer. They're trying to repeat as Virginia Independent School Athletic Association Division II champs. Sawyer, just a sophomore provides a spark for the Gators. "I've tried to do my work ethic", he says. "I've taken it seriously since I was young."

Off the field Sawyer admits he's more quiet and a bit of an introvert, but does a 180 when he gets on the field, something head coach, Patrick Nichols notices. "He's a good leadoff hitter", Nichols says. "He's willing to take walks. He can hit the ball hard. He runs and that's what you're looking for in a player."

Sawyer has commited to the University Of Virginia. They're getting someone who plays big. Don't let his 5-8 150 pounds stature fool you. He has the ability to wreak havoc on the field. "My speed coming out of the box. You can't stop me on bases so I try to take advantage of that whenever I can."