HAMPTON, Va. — HAMPTON, Va. -- Dondre Griffin, making his first collegiate start, scored 19 points, making 5 of 6 3-pointers and Hampton defeated UNC Asheville 83-61 on Saturday. Jermaine Marrow added 16 points and a season-high 10 assists for the Pirates (7-8, 2-0 Big South). Akim Mitchell also scored 16 while Kalin Fisher and Lysander Bracey added 10 apiece.

Fisher also had five steals and seven assists, and Hampton had 19 assists on 29 made baskets. Hampton shot 52 percent from the floor, 29 of 56, and made 12 of 22 from behind the arc. Hampton had 11 steals, and scored 22 points off 16 UNC Asheville turnovers.

UNC Asheville (2-15, 0-3), which has lost its last five, shot 33 percent overall, 20 of 60, and launched more than half its shots from beyond the arc, making 10 of 32. DeVon Baker led the Bulldogs with 13 points, Coty Jude and Cress Worthytossed in 10 each. The trio shot a combined 11-for-34.