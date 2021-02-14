Stallions & Cavaliers capture region titles

Only the region champion gets to head to the state tournament, while the season for the runner up comes to an end.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Green Run boys and Princess Anne girls found themselves in similar positions at about this time last year. A pandemic caused both schools to eventually share state titles, but this season a chance to have something all to themselves.

The Stallions (8-0) got a game high 33 points from Eljah Kennedy as they won over Salem in the Class 5 Region A Boys Finals on Saturday 87-68. Jacob Cooper added 24 points. They will next host L.C. Bird (Chesterfield) on Wednesday.