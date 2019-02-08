RICHMOND, Va. — The Redskins had such high hops for running back Derrius Guice last year. Ten carries into the preseason, he tore his ACL.

Head coach Jay Gruden says he expects Guice to be good to go for the opening game of the regular season.

Guice was the Redskins second round draft pick in 2018 out of LSU.

Generally speaking, the Redskins are hoping for something like a 40/60 split in carries between Guice and veteran Adrian Peterson.

Guice says there were plenty of good days and bad days on the road to recovery from his ACL tear, but he learned something about himself. He says, "Just knowing that I'm mentally strong. Thank God for that."

Gruden mentions it's easy to see that, "Derruis has got great energy. He's always bouncing around. Love his energy and passion for the game.We're excited about that."