CLEMSON, S.C. — Kyle Guy is happy for any win. He savors it just a bit more, though, when it comes on the road. Guy and undefeated No. 4 Virginia have had plenty to celebrate on that front lately. He had 13 points, De'Andre Hunter scored 12 and the Cavaliers improved to 15-0 with a 63-43 victory at Clemson on Saturday. It was also Virginia's 12th straight ACC road win, the fourth best such run in league history. "It's not easy or everyone would be doing it," Guy said. "But we're bred a little bit differently. We train for this. Yeah, our legs are tired, but we've practiced for this endurance."

Clemson started the day with a national championship football parade and party just a few steps away at Death Valley. The basketball Tigers (10-6, 0-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) had hoped to add to the good feelings with their first win over Virginia since 2012. Instead, the Cavaliers (3-0 ACC) turned up their trademark defense to make it a long afternoon for Clemson and keep their status as the only undefeated team left in the conference this season.

Virginia coach Tony Bennett preaches "road ball" to his players throughout the year, knowing how important it is to get your share of wins on the road in a competitive and difficult league like the ACC. "If you're sound and your game doesn't change, regardless of the environment, it can allow you, if you're home or on the road, to stay true to that," Bennett said. "This team, they don't get outside of themselves."

That was a big reason the Cavaliers didn't flinch when Clemson cut a double-digit lead to 29-27 early in the second half on Marcquise Reed's driving basket. Virginia followed with an 18-5 run when it made five 3-pointers to restore the lead and cruised to its ninth straight victory over the Clemson.

Clemson started 0-3 in ACC play for the first time since losing its first five league games in 1999-2000. Reed was Clemson's only double-figure scorer with 14 points, but he shot just 3 of 14 from the field and missed his five 3-point attempts.

Tigers forward David Skara said the players knew how difficult their opening stretch -- road games at top-ranked Duke and Syracuse, home against No. 4 Virginia -- was and were prepared for the possibility of losing them all. While disappointed, they're not discouraged, he said. "We've got 15 (ACC) games left," he said. "We're still a good team."