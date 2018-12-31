CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Kyle Guy said there’s no “feeling” he gets when he’s shooting the ball well. It’s more like a responsibility to reward distributors Ty Jerome and Kihei Clark when they make it a point to find him. “When they go out of their way to find me is when I really feel like I’m @ my best shooting the ball,” Guy said Monday.

He was plenty good in the No. 4 Cavaliers’ 100-64 victory over Marshall, scoring a career-best 30 points and making 10 of 14 shots overall and seven of nine from 3-point range. He also set a career high with eight rebounds, all in just 26 minutes of work. Coming up short of a double-double irked him. “I saw that I had eight rebounds. I tried so hard when I went back in to get two more, but they weren’t bouncing my way,” he said.

Jerome and Jay Huff added 14 points each for the Cavaliers (12-0), who led 50-25 at halftime, then scored the first 10 points after the break, with Guy scoring eight of them, to remove any possible suspense. The victory was Tony Bennett’s 300th as a coach and kept alive Virginia’s best start to a season since the 2014-15 team won its first 19 games.

Marshall (7-6) shot 35.1 percent (20 of 57) overall but became just the second team to score as many as 60 points against Virginia, which leads the nation by allowing just 50.3 points per game. Maryland was the other in a 76-71 loss on Nov. 28.

Coach Dan D’Antoni said Guy’s performance highlighted how far his team has to go. “As good as he is, that makes me mad,” he said. “I’m going to get on him. He ain’t playing against me like that and we haven’t gotten there. We’re soft. He’s a really good player and I’m not taking anything away from him, but I’m telling you, I’m going to compete. “Last year, we competed. This year, we’re not there,” he said. Jon Elmore scored 14 points but missed 14 of 17 shots for Marshall.