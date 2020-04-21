Gym owner says he'll fight charge filed for staying open

The Roanoke Times reported that Thomas Milton was cited Sunday by Roanoke police. He owns a gym called Titan Fit.

ROANOKE, Va. — The owner of a fitness center in Virginia says he will fight a misdemeanor charge that’s been filed against him for defying the state’s order for non-essential businesses to close.

The Roanoke Times reported that Thomas Milton was cited Sunday by Roanoke police. He owns a gym called Titan Fit.

Greg Phillips, Milton’s attorney, said he believes the citation is the first issued in Virginia against the owner of a private fitness club.

Gov. Ralph Northam’s order is in effect until May 8. It’s designed to protect against the spread of the coronavirus.