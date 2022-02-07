Hall, Vallimont toss one-hit shutout as Tides blank Stripers

D.L. Hall and Chris Vallimont combined to strikeout 14 batters while walking just two in a 2-0 win Friday night.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Tides (37-39) defeated the Gwinnett Stripers (36-40), 2-0, on Friday night at Harbor Park.

DL Hall and Chris Vallimont combined to toss the first one-hit shutout by the Tides in a nine-inning game since Aug. 10, 2021, vs. Memphis, which was also at this facility.

Hall got the start and rebounded from some bumpy outings at Lehigh Valley, as he worked 4.0 scoreless fames and allowed the lone hit in the contest. He fanned eight batters and walked just one.

Pitching in front of the home fans for the first time this season, Vallimont made quite the impression, as he twirled 5.0 no-hit innings and tallied six strikeouts. He retired the first 11 batters he faced before he issued a two-out walk to Eddie Rosario in the eighth.

It would take just two batters for the Tides to take the lead in the ballgame and that lone run was plenty. Terrin Vavra was hit by a pitch to lead off the opening inning and would later score on an RBI-double by Jordan Westburg. Westburg now has 20 RBI in his first 20 games at the Triple-A level.

Kelvin Gutiérrez doubled the Tides lead in the fourth with a solo blast into the visiting bullpen, his fourth of the campaign.