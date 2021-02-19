Hampton can't cool off the Fighting Camels

Campbell won their fifth straight by beating the Pirates 76-57 on Thursday night.

HAMPTON, Va. — Junior Marquis Godwin scored 17 points, while fellow junior Dajour Dickens had five blocked shots to go with a career-high 12 rebounds as Hampton fell 76-57 to Campbell on Thursday evening.

The lead changed hands six times in the first 13 minutes as Campbell jumped out to an early 13-7 lead off a layup by Messiah Thompson with 16:10 left. Hampton went on a 12-0 run to take its largest lead of the game at 19-13 following a 3-pointer from Godwin at the 10:36 mark.

Campbell clawed its way back into the lead after a 3-pointer from Thompson with 8:29 left for a 22-21 advantage. A Godwin jumper, followed by a Chris Shelton 3-pointer and a free throw from Dean put Hampton up 27-25 with 5:40 remaining. The guests closed the half on an 11-1 run to take a 36-28 lead on a 3-pointer by Thompson with seven seconds left in the half.

A jumper by Warren 12 seconds into the second half to trim the lead to 36-30, but a Cedric Henderson 3-pointer put Campbell ahead 39-30 and the lead was never less than eight points the rest of the game.

Warren had 11 points, while Dickens just missed double figures with eight to go with his career-high 12 rebounds and five blocked shots. Shelton added eight as well for Hampton (9-12, 8-8).