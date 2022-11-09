Hampton Cruises Past Tuskegee in 42-10 Victory Saturday Night

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton University football cruises past Tuskegee with a 42-10-victory Saturday night at Armstrong Stadium.



Pirates improve to a 2-0 record in non-conference play; Tigers drop to an 0-2 start.



Saturday's win was a complete team effort. Hampton's offense recorded 402 yards, while the Pirates' defensive unit held Tuskegee's offense to only 175 yards.



Malcolm Mays was 10 of 18 for 163-yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions.



Elijah Burris led the ground game, recording 104 yards on 14 carries and a touchdown, while Jadakis Bonds continues to lead the charge for HU's offense amassing 122 yards on five receptions and two touchdowns.



"For me, it's making sure my teammates believe in me," said Mays. "They show me confidence and keep me up on the sidelines. But, at the end of the day, I've been put in a position to lead this team, so I have to keep a steady head."



Keshaun Moore spearheaded the Pirates' defense, recording ten tackles. Ohmante Jenkins ended the game with five tackles, 1.5 sacks, and three tackles for a loss of 11 yards.



The defense left their imprint on the game early; both teams opening drives ended in interceptions. Michael Crawford picked off a pass on third-and-eight to end Tuskegee's first drive. Stanley Garner snagged an interception on the Tigers' next drive for a 30-yard return, positioning HU's offense to take over on 1st and goal.



Malcolm Mays took things into his own hands on third and goal, rushing seven yards to put the Pirates on the scoreboard 7-0.



On Hampton's next offensive possession, the Pirates capped off a two-play, 30-yard drive with a 20-yard rushing touchdown from Burris to extend the Pirates lead 14-0 with 6:21 left in the opening quarter.



Hampton's defense opened the second quarter with another big play. This time it was Qwahsin Townsel on the interception as the Tigers Ryan Nettles saw his third interception of the game in just the first half.



Mays and Bonds connected for a 29-yard touchdown on the next play, extending Hamptons' lead to 21-0 with 10:22 left in the first half.



It took some time, but after making some offensive adjustments at quarterback, Tuskegee responded, going 75 yards in 11 plays for a 25-yard reception to make it a two-possession game.



The Pirates entered halftime with a 21-7 lead.



Hampton showcased their run game, opening the third quarter marching 60-yards in nine plays as Tymere Robinson snuck inside the endzone to give Hampton a comfortable 28-7 lead.



Tuskegee responded with a 12-play, 57-yard drive, but the Pirates forced the Tigers to settle for a 35-yard field goal, making it a 28-10 HU lead with 6:20 left in the third.



The Tigers offense had no answer for the Pirates defense in the final quarter; TU totaled -5 yards in the fourth quarter after being held to consecutive three-and-outs.



On Hampton's first drive in the fourth, May's found Bonds with one defender to beat, going down the Pirates sideline for a 48-yard touchdown pass.



Next drive Zellous got in on the scoring action breaking a pair of tackles, going 27-yards into the endzone on a quarterback keep putting the final nail in the coffin with 8:32 left on the game clock.



In the end, Hampton cruised to the 42-10 win over Tuskegee.



NEXT UP: The Pirates take a trip across the water to take on Norfolk State University in the Battle of the Bay at Dick Price Stadium in Norfolk, VA, at 2 PM.