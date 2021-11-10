Hampton dominates in season opener

The Pirates shot a blistering 64.7% in the second half as Najee Garvin scored 14 points with eight rebounds, Dajour Dickens added 12 and 11 rebounds while Amir Nesbitt had 10 points and four steals.

Six other Pirates scored at least six points as Deuce Dean had eight points, eight assists and four steals. Raymond Bethea had eight and six rebounds while DeAngelo Epps had nine and five rebounds. Luc Therrien had seven points and two blocks, while Bryce Earle and Tyler Chatman had six points apiece. Chatman’s 3-pointer put Hampton over the 100-point mark with 17 seconds left.