Hampton drops both ends of series with Campbell

HAMPTON, Va. — Davion Warren scored 20 points to lead three in double figures on Friday night as Hampton fell 73-68 to Campbell closing a two-game Big South Conference series.
The Pirates opened up strong with consecutive three-pointers from Warren and Marquis Godwin putting Hampton up 15-10 at the 12:55 mark. After a pair of Cedric Henderson free throws, Hampton went on a 12-2 run to lead 27-14 on a Godwin layup with 7:45 left in the half.
Campbell cut that deficit in half to close the half as a Messiah Thompson 3-pointer brought the Camels to 41-35 at the half.
In the second half, Hampton pushed the lead back to 59-45 on a Chris Shelton jumper with 9:34 left. Campbell exploded on a 26-6 run to lead 71-65 on a pair of Henderson free throws with 26 seconds left.
Dajour Dickens had 14 points, eight rebounds and five blocks for Hampton, while Russell Dean added 12 points, six assists and five rebounds.