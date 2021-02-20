Hampton drops both ends of series with Campbell

The Pirates led a 12 point lead get away on Friday night. With a big second half, the Fighting Camels won 73-68

HAMPTON, Va. — Davion Warren scored 20 points to lead three in double figures on Friday night as Hampton fell 73-68 to Campbell closing a two-game Big South Conference series.

The Pirates opened up strong with consecutive three-pointers from Warren and Marquis Godwin putting Hampton up 15-10 at the 12:55 mark. After a pair of Cedric Henderson free throws, Hampton went on a 12-2 run to lead 27-14 on a Godwin layup with 7:45 left in the half.

Campbell cut that deficit in half to close the half as a Messiah Thompson 3-pointer brought the Camels to 41-35 at the half.

In the second half, Hampton pushed the lead back to 59-45 on a Chris Shelton jumper with 9:34 left. Campbell exploded on a 26-6 run to lead 71-65 on a pair of Henderson free throws with 26 seconds left.