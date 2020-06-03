Hampton drubs Longwood 80-53 in Big South quarterfinal

Jermaine Marrow hit 6 of 14 3-pointers and scored 32 points with five assists to lead the Pirates.

RADFORD, Va. — Jermaine Marrow hit 6 of 14 3-pointers and scored 32 points with five assists and No. 5-seed Hampton beat No. 4-seed Longwood 80-53 in Thursday night's quarterfinal of the Big South Conference tournament.

Greg Heckstall scored 17 points with 10 rebounds for Hampton, which held the Lancers to 14 first-half points and led by as many as 31. Ben Stanley scored 12 points.

Jaylon Wilson scored 17 points and Juan Munoz had 10 for Longwood (14-18), which was outshot 51% (27 of 53) to 33% (19 of 57) from the field. DeShaun Wade had seven rebounds.