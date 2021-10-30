Hampton falls by a field goal to Robert Morris

Nick Bisceglia made a 38-yard field goal with five seconds left to help Robert Morris beat Hampton 38-35 on Saturday.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — George Martin threw for 315 yards and two touchdowns, and Nick Bisceglia made a 38-yard field goal with five seconds left to help Robert Morris beat Hampton 38-35 on Saturday.

Martin highlighted Robert Morris’ final drive with a scramble to get away from pressure before finding tight end Dylan Smith over the middle for a 20-yard gain, setting up the field goal two plays later.

It was Robert Morris’ first lead since 10-7.

Alijah Jackson carried it 25 times for 127 yards and a touchdown for Robert Morris (3-4, 2-2 Big South). James Westry caught six passes for 101 yards. D’Andre Hicks and Jackson each had a touchdown grab.

Robert Morris overcame five rushing touchdowns from Hampton quarterback Jett Duffey.