Pirates fall flat in second half against Presbyterian

HAMPTON, Va. — Visiting Presbyterian College shot a blistering 54.8% from the floor for the game and rode a 24-point outing from Rayshon Harrison to take an 85-70 win over Hampton in game one of a Big South Conference series on Thursday night.
A Saheem Anthony jumper tied the game for the seventh time in the first half at 23 all with 7:23 left. The guests then went on a 10-2 run to lead 33-25 on an Owen McCormack layup with 5:14 remaining. Kirshon Thrash hit a jumper with just under two minutes left in the half as Presbyterian held a 38-32 advantage, but Hampton ended the half scoring six of the last eight to trim the deficit to 40-38 on a Marquis Godwin 3-pointer with 17 seconds left.
Godwin gave Hampton its final lead of the game early in the second half with a jumper with 18:16 left for a 43-42 advantage. Presbyterian went on a 20-4 run to push the lead to 62-47 on a Winston Hill layup at the 9:58 mark.
Raymond Bethea, Jr was the leading scorer for Hampton with 14 points and six rebounds, while Davion Warren added 13 and Chris Shelton scored 12 for the Pirates.
The same two teams will close out the Big South Conference series on Friday afternoon at 4 pm.