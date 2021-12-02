Pirates fall flat in second half against Presbyterian

A 20-4 run paced the Blue Hose past Hampton. The final count was 85-70.

HAMPTON, Va. — Visiting Presbyterian College shot a blistering 54.8% from the floor for the game and rode a 24-point outing from Rayshon Harrison to take an 85-70 win over Hampton in game one of a Big South Conference series on Thursday night.

A Saheem Anthony jumper tied the game for the seventh time in the first half at 23 all with 7:23 left. The guests then went on a 10-2 run to lead 33-25 on an Owen McCormack layup with 5:14 remaining. Kirshon Thrash hit a jumper with just under two minutes left in the half as Presbyterian held a 38-32 advantage, but Hampton ended the half scoring six of the last eight to trim the deficit to 40-38 on a Marquis Godwin 3-pointer with 17 seconds left.

Godwin gave Hampton its final lead of the game early in the second half with a jumper with 18:16 left for a 43-42 advantage. Presbyterian went on a 20-4 run to push the lead to 62-47 on a Winston Hill layup at the 9:58 mark.

Raymond Bethea, Jr was the leading scorer for Hampton with 14 points and six rebounds, while Davion Warren added 13 and Chris Shelton scored 12 for the Pirates.