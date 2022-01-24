Hampton falls to league leading Longwood

The Lancers are unbeaten in Big South play after take care of the Pirates 73-49 Monday night.

HAMPTON, Va. — On paper it looked like a mismatch. Longwood came in atop the Big South standings, the Pirates had one win in conference play. The mismatch played out on the court. The Lancers handily beat the Pirates 73-49 on Monday night at the Hampton Convocation Center.

Longwood led 39-17 at halftime and there wasn't much letting up after that. The Lancers are now (13-5, 5-0) on the season.