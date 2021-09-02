Pirates regain their form in win over High Point

Hampton got their first win after a three week layoff, 76-71 over the Panthers.

HAMPTON, Va. — It's fair to say Hampton was a bit rusty after their three week pause due to COVID concerns. They lost their first game back on Sunday. However, in round two against High Point, the Pirates remembered how to get things done. They beat the Panthers 76-71 on Monday.

They didn't really rediscover their touch until the second half. The Panthers had a 16 point lead not long after intermission.

Hampton went on a 21-4 run midway through the second half.

Marquis Godwin tied his career high as a Hampton Pirate with 20. He connected on four three pointers.

The Big South's leading scorer, Davion Warren paced the attack with 28.

The Pirates shot 65 % in the second half.