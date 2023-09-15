Hampton football players among student athletes who fail to meet eligibility requirements

Athletic Director Anthony Henderson announced on Friday that a plethora of student-athletes at Hampton do not meet NCAA eligibility requirements.

HAMPTON, Va. — Numerous athletes from Hampton University fail to meet NCAA eligibility requirement, first year Athletic Director Anthony Henderson announced Friday morning.

Henderson did not specify the number of total athletes, but he did confirm that at least “double-digit” members of the football team were in eligible in last week's loss to Norfolk State.

The school released a letter from Henderson regarding the issue on Friday morning:

"One of my principal responsibilities as the new Hampton University Director of Athletics is to ensure full eligibility and compliance of all student-athletes with NCAA, CAA, and University policies and requirements. Unfortunately, my assessment has revealed that multiple student-athletes do not meet eligibility requirements based upon NCAA bylaws. Until all requirements are met, affected student-athletes must be withheld from competing in their respective sports."

It is not clear how many players will be affected for the Pirates upcoming game against Howard at Audi Field in Washington on Saturday. When asked earlier this week, Head Coach Robert Prunty had no knowledge of his players being ineligible.

It seems as though this has been an ongoing issue over the past few weeks for the school. An HU volleyball match scheduled for Sept. 5 between Hampton and Norfolk State had to be postponed due to eligibility concerns for Hampton.