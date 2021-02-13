Pirates go from cold to hot just in time for the win

After no field goals in a 9 minute stretch, Hampton caught fire and went on to beat Presbyterian 62-57.

HAMPTON, Va. — A 12-0 run over a four-minute span of the second half proved to be the boost Hampton needed on Friday afternoon as they defeated Presbyterian 62-57 to split a Big South Conference men’s basketball series.

Hampton (9-10, 8-6) opened the second half missing its first 10 shots from the floor and it wasn’t until a Davion Warren 3-ball with 10:54 left to trail 41-38. A pair of Raymond Bethea free throws got the Pirates to 41-40 at the 9:32 mark, but Presbyterian pushed the advantage back to six on a Brandon Younger dunk and a three-point play by Kobe Stewart for a 46-40 lead with 8:47 remaining.

The Pirates found their stride as Russell Dean hit a free throw and a jumper to cut the lead in half at 46-43 with 7:49 remaining. Warren took a feed from Dajour Dickens for a layup to get the Pirates to one at 46-45 at the 7:02 mark. Following a turnover, Dean took it in for a layup putting the Pirates back on top 47-46 with 6:24 left.

Five straight points from Warren closed out the 12-0 run with a free throw and a pair of jumpers to put Hampton up 52-46 at the 4:31 mark. Rayshon Harrison stopped the streak with a jumper with 4:17 on the clock, but Chris Shelton hit his lone three-pointer of the night to put Hampton up 55-48 at the 3:51 mark.