Pirates go from cold to hot just in time for the win

HAMPTON, Va. — A 12-0 run over a four-minute span of the second half proved to be the boost Hampton needed on Friday afternoon as they defeated Presbyterian 62-57 to split a Big South Conference men’s basketball series.
Hampton (9-10, 8-6) opened the second half missing its first 10 shots from the floor and it wasn’t until a Davion Warren 3-ball with 10:54 left to trail 41-38. A pair of Raymond Bethea free throws got the Pirates to 41-40 at the 9:32 mark, but Presbyterian pushed the advantage back to six on a Brandon Younger dunk and a three-point play by Kobe Stewart for a 46-40 lead with 8:47 remaining.
The Pirates found their stride as Russell Dean hit a free throw and a jumper to cut the lead in half at 46-43 with 7:49 remaining. Warren took a feed from Dajour Dickens for a layup to get the Pirates to one at 46-45 at the 7:02 mark. Following a turnover, Dean took it in for a layup putting the Pirates back on top 47-46 with 6:24 left.
Five straight points from Warren closed out the 12-0 run with a free throw and a pair of jumpers to put Hampton up 52-46 at the 4:31 mark. Rayshon Harrison stopped the streak with a jumper with 4:17 on the clock, but Chris Shelton hit his lone three-pointer of the night to put Hampton up 55-48 at the 3:51 mark.
Warren had a game-high 25 points and eight rebounds, while Bethea had career-highs of 15 points and six rebounds. For Bethea, the 15 points topped his previous career-high of 14 which he had in game one of the series. He also had 14 points while playing for Howard, ironically against Hampton on Dec. 22, 2018. Dean matched Bethea with 15 points and six rebounds.