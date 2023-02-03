Hampton men's basketball begins its maiden voyage in the CAA Tournament

The Pirates have been in three conferences the past five seasons as they take on Monmouth Friday afternoon at 2pm.

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton University will start with a clean slate as they venture into their first Colonial Athletic Association Tournament. The Pirates will face Monmouth on Friday at 2pm from the Entertainment and Sports Arena from Washington, DC.

HU (8-23) swept the regular season series with the Hawks that included a senior night win 86-81 last week. Head coach Buck Joyner, Jr. wants his players to take something away from this experience.

"I do feel good about the way we're playing now", he says. "We've had a tough year in retrospect. I do feel like they came to work everyday. They came to work everyday with a positive attitude everyday, so hopefully this week they'll get the fruits of their labor."