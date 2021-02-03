Hampton misfires in Big South quarterfinals

RADFORD, Va. — Senior Davion Warren scored 22 points with a career high tying five steals as Hampton lost to second-seeded Radford 67-52 in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Hercules Tires Big South Men’s Basketball Tournament on Monday night.
After trailing 14-4 at the 13:52 mark, Hampton went on a 10-2 run to trail 16-14 with 9:37 left following a Warren jumper. The Pirates trailed by two on a couple occasions in the first half, the latest being on a Warren free throw with 97 seconds left for a 31-29 margin.
In the second half, the Pirates trailed 46-37 after a Russell Dean jumper at the 9:27 mark. Radford put the game away on the heels of a 14-2 run to lead 60-39 following a 3-pointer from Dravon Mangrum with 5:34 left.
The Highlanders shot 49% from the field for the game while the Pirates settled for 33% and were 3-18 from three-point range.
Joining Warren in double figures was Dean with 14 points as Hampton finished its season 11-14.
A few marks were set in the 2020-21 season
Davion Warren
6th best D1 era single season scoring average - 21.2
Single season d1 era record steals average – 2.1
Chris Shelton
Single-season D1 era record 3-point percentage .486
Russell Dean
Second best D1 era single season assist average – 5.72
7th best single season d1 era assists – 143
Dajour Dickens
7th best single season d1 era blocked shots – 81
3rd best single season d1 era blocked shots average – 3.2