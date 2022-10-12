x
Hampton native, Jake Cave claimed off waivers by Orioles

The former Kecoughtan Warrior spent his first five major league seasons with the Twins.
Credit: AP
Minnesota Twins' Jake Cave bats against the Los Angeles Angels in a baseball game, Sunday, Sept 25, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles claimed outfielder Jake Cave off waivers from the Minnesota Twins and designated right-hander Jake Reed for assignment.

The Orioles announced the moves Wednesday.

The 29-year-old Cave spent his first five major league seasons with the Twins. He played in 54 games last season, hitting .213 with five home runs and 20 RBIs.

Baltimore claimed Reed off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers in September, and he went 1-0 with a 6.35 ERA in eight relief appearances for the Orioles down the stretch.

