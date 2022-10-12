Hampton native, Jake Cave claimed off waivers by Orioles

The former Kecoughtan Warrior spent his first five major league seasons with the Twins.

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles claimed outfielder Jake Cave off waivers from the Minnesota Twins and designated right-hander Jake Reed for assignment.

The Orioles announced the moves Wednesday.

The 29-year-old Cave spent his first five major league seasons with the Twins. He played in 54 games last season, hitting .213 with five home runs and 20 RBIs.