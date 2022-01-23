Hampton native McCorory holding 1st ever local high school track invitational

HAMPTON, Va. — There's no doubt 2-time former Olympic gold medalist, Francena McCorory is living her best life. Now retired, the Hampton native is providing a big event for area high schools in the 757 with a track and field invitational that bares her name. It will be held this week January 28th and 29th at the Boo Williams Sportsplex on the peninsula. "I feel like I'm giving back in the purest form", she says. For her it almost seemed inevitable. "I knew I wanted to stay involved in track and field in some way".

McCorory will have some major support behind her in the form of former Olympians, Bianca Knight, Dwight Phillips and fellow 400 meter gold medalist in Portsmouth native, LaShawn Merritt. She feels it helps to have a big name presence. "Having an event here in my hometown; bringing Olympians that are not only from here. Just so they can see us in person. They can see our gold medals and speak to us in person, so we can give that in person advice."