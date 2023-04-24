Hampton Pirates to open football season vs Grambling St. at Brick City HBCU Kickoff Classic

The game gets underway Saturday September 2nd from Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey. It's the home of the N.Y. Red Bulls of Major League Soccer.

Hampton University is opening its 2023 season Labor Day weekend on Saturday September 2nd as they face off against Grambling State at 3pm at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey.

It's the inaugural Brick City HBCU Kickoff Classic is a celebration of the culture and excellence of Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The Pirates and Tigers will be the first college teams to play in the home of Major League Soccer's New York Red Bulls.

“Hampton University is appreciative of the invite to participate in the inaugural Brick City Classic and the opportunity to face another legendary HBCU program, Grambling State University", says Hampton University President Darrell K. Williams.

"This will be a great weekend for our alums in the New York/ New Jersey area to be a part of a prestigious HBCU classic, reconnect with fellow Hamptonians, and support our football team over the Labor Day Weekend,”

According to the release, the two schools have faced off seven other times with the Pirates winning six of those match-ups with an average attendance of 46,000.