Hampton Roads 7 Cities Pro Am begins 17th season

NORFOLK, Va. — Its not summer in the 757 without some summer league basketball.
Every July since 2005, James Flood and his team have organized the Hampton Roads 7 Cities Pro Am. Held at Norview High School, the event gives local college and professional players who have returned home for the summer, a chance to go head to head to see how their skills match up.
"I just want to out us on the map. A lot of people say that Hampton Roads has some of the best talent in the area so when we hit the floor or the field, or whatever we're doing sports-wise, I want people to be like, 'hey that 757 area really has a lot of talent,'" said Flood.
From local universities, athletes from Hampton, Norfolk State, and Christopher Newport are both with against each other which adds an exciting component.
"Its definitely very fun because its like you build friendships with these dudes and then why you play each other in the season its like, 'ya I remember you,'" said NSU guard Terrance Jones. "That makes it even more competitive."