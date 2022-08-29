Hampton Roads Sports Hall of Fame 2022 inductees include 13News Now's Scott Cash

The class will be inducted on Nov. 20 at a banquet held at Norfolk Scope arena. It includes one familiar face to 13News Now viewers: former sports anchor Scott Cash!

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — A local broadcasting legend will be among the Hampton Roads Sports Hall of Fame's 2022 induction class.

In a press release, the group said that the class will be inducted on Sunday, Nov. 20, at a banquet held at Norfolk Scope arena.

The inductees are:

Scott Cash - Scott spent 36 years on the sports desk right here at WVEC before retiring earlier this year. During his career, he covered two Super Bowls and many other high-level sporting events reporting on local athletes at the highest levels. He won multiple awards for his coverage.

Vivian Greene - The Smithfield High School graduate holds Norfolk State's record for career points at 2,386. She averaged 25.1 points per game. She was an All-American in 1977 and 1978, and she was All-CIAA for four years. Vivian also played in the Women’s Professional Basketball League.

Dr. William R. Harvey - Dr. Harvey served as president of Hampton University from 1978 until he retired earlier in 2022. Under his leadership, the Pirates athletic program had tremendous success, winning Div. II national titles in women’s basketball and men’s tennis before making the move to Div. I in 1995.

Carol Hudson - Carol was information director at Old Dominion University, his alma mater, from 1984 - 2011. He oversaw media relations and news coverage of all ODU athletic programs. Carol has been inducted into the ODU Sports Hall of Fame, the Hampton Roads Sports Media Hall of Fame, and the College Sports Information Directors of America Hall of Fame.

Frank Lipoli - Frank promoted amateur wrestling in Hampton Roads and put the area on the national wrestling map with events like the Hampton Duals and the Virginia Challenge Holiday Duals. He won a state title at Norfolk Catholic High School in 1970 and coached Bethel to a state championship in 1977. He was inducted into the Virginia chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for lifetime service in 2001.

David Wright - David played for the New York Mets from 2004 - 2018. He holds the record for hits at 1,777, the record for runs at 949, and the record for runs batted in at 970. He appeared in seven all-star games, won two Gold Gloves at third base and was the captain of the Mets team that won the National League pennant in 2015. David was born in Norfolk and graduated from Hickory High School in Chesapeake.

The Hall of Fame said it is taking reservations for the banquet. It will be held at Norfolk Scope arena on November 20. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and dinner and the reception will start at 7 p.m. Individual tickets are $65 a piece, and a table for eight can be reserved for $400.