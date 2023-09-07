Hampton Roads Youth Foundation continues to make an impact in its 27th year

For almost three decades, Vernon Lee and Carl Francis, co- founders of the Hampton Roads Youth Foundation have helped local athletes excel in athletics and in life.

HAMPTON, Va. — School might be out of session for local kids but this summer they're learning some of the most valuable lessons outside the classroom. For 27 years, Vernon Lee and Carl Francis has used sports as a metaphor through establishing the Hampton Roads Youth Foundation, which provides educational, social and economic programs for youth in the Hampton Roads community.

Much of this teaching happens at the foundation's annual All Star camp at Hampton University, a two day event which took place over the weekend.

The two day symposium prepares high school athletes to be successful both on and off the field. Keynote speakers visit the camp to discuss financial education, mental wellness, NIL, leadership and well as how to manage a budget.

For co- founder Carl Francis, who graduated from Bethel High School and now works for the NFL Players Association, he's frequently reminded the the impact he's had on lives.