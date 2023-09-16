Hampton takes control in the final quarter-and-a-half to seal Howard's fate with a 35-34 win

Despite playing with a limited squad due to player not meeting NCAA eligibility requirements, Hampton showed resilience rallying from a 17 point deficit.

WASHINGTON — Quarterback Christopher Zellous ran for two touchdowns and threw for another and helped cap a fourth quarter comeback to send Hampton past Howard 35-34 on Saturday.

Howard led 31-14 after Aaron Bickerton kicked a 24-yard field goal with 6:11 remaining in the third. On the ensuing kick off, Hampton was flagged for holding and started the drive at its own 7. Undeterred, Elijah Burris exploded for a 93-yard scoring run to shave the deficit to 10.

Early in the fourth, Bickerton's 22-yard field goal ended Howard's 13-play, 75-yard drive to serve as the Bison's final points. Later, Hampton took over deep in Howard's territory when Bickerton lost 21 yards when the ball got away on a punt attempt. Then, facing fourth-and-nine at the Howard 12, Zellous threw a touchdown to Paul Woods to make it 34-28 with 8:02 left.

Howard went three-and-out on its next drive before Zellous led the Pirates (2-1) on a seven-play, 63-yard drive that ended with him running it in from the 1. Jordan White sealed it when he intercepted Quinton Williams with 44 seconds left.