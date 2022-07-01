Hampton University officially heading to CAA

The school will join Monmouth and Stony Brook effective July 1, 2022.

HAMPTON, Va. — As expected, Hampton University will be joining the Colonial Athletic Association. The school and conference making the announcement Tuesday morning.

"The move to the Colonial Athletic Association is the next step in the evolution of Hampton University Athletics,” said Dr. William R. Harvey, Hampton University President.

The move officially takes place on July 1, 2022.

CAA Commissioner Joe D’Antonio could not be more excited for the conference and for Hampton University. “We are pleased to welcome Hampton University," he said.

In addition to the Pirates, Monmouth and Stony Brook will also join the CAA with the departure of James Madison heading to the Sun Belt Conference.

HU leaves the Big South Conference, where they've spent the past four years. By heading to the CAA, it gives them a nearby rival in William & Mary.

The Pirates have 17 sports at the Division I level, 15 of which are sponsored by the CAA: football, men’s and women’s basketball, women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s indoor and outdoor track & field, softball, men’s lacrosse and women’s volleyball. Women’s triathlon and co-ed sailing will not compete in the CAA.