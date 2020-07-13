Hampton University suspends fall sports in 2020

The school said it plans to resume athletics in 2021.

HAMPTON, Va. — There will be no fall sports for the Pirates this year.

Hampton University announced on Monday the suspension of all fall sports due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Athletics Director Eugene Marshall, Jr. wrote in a release, "Out of Concern for the spread of COVID-19 among our athletes and members of other HU constituent groups, all fall sports have been suspended."

The university hopes to resume athletic activities during the spring semester in 2021 "if conditions permit."

"Please understand that this decision was not taken lightly," said Marshall. "But it was done in the best interest of our Hampton University students, student-athletes, faculty, staff, administration, alumni and fans."

Read the entire statement from Director of Athletics Eugene Marshall, Jr. below:

Dear Pirates,

I hope this communication finds you and your loved ones well during this challenging time. Out of Concern for the spread of COVID-19 among our athletes and members of other HU constituent groups, all fall sports have been suspended. If conditions permit, we anticipate resuming all athletic related activities during the spring semester 2021. The spring semester will consist of both winter and spring sports.

Please understand that this decision was not taken lightly. But it was done in the best interest of our Hampton University students, student-athletes, faculty, staff, administration, alumni and fans. I am extremely confident that we will work through these challenging times together! Please stay in continuous communication with your coaches, academic support staff and athletic staff for updated information. As well as providing up with the opportunity to see how you and your family are doing.



Thank you for your patience and understanding.



Stay Safe!