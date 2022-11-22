Hampton University's Eugene Marshall leaving as AD for Binghamton University

Marshall, who's been the Pirates athletic director since 2014, guided HU from the MEAC to the Big South Conference and now the Colonial Athletic Association.

HAMPTON, Va. — Eugene Marshall, Jr. has done plenty in his eight seasons at Hampton University as the school's athletic director. On Tuesday, the New Jersey native announced he's headed back to his northeast roots by becoming the Director Of Athletics at Binghamton University.

After 22 years in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, Marshall helped guide HU into the Big South Conference in 2018. Four years later, Hampton then switched to the Colonial Athletic Association in 2022 and became the first Historically Black College and University to join the conference. Fellow HBCU North Carolina A&T followed shortly after.