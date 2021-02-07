Hampton Yacht Club offers Junior Program

Kids age 5-18 learn lessons on and off the water in 8 week summer program.

HAMPTON, Va. — As we transverse the rolling plain of blue, Hampton on every side of us, Maxwell Pillar gives instruction to Junior Sailors. The Hampton Yacht Club director of sailing might as well be bilingual. One minute he's answering my questions using words I understand, the next he's giving advice to a 10 year old aboard her own personal sailboat full of nouns and verbs that I'm nearly certain he's making up as he goes.

I attempt to play it cool, projecting what I hope is confident curiosity, but what surely comes across as pure confusion. The kids, they simply react. Ducking under their sails, pulling levers and controlling their boat like it's a game of bejeweled on a middle school issued iPad.

And while participants ranging from ages 5-18 learn how to speak sailing...they pick up a few other things along the way.

"Number one thing is the confidence they gain from learning how to sail," says Pillar.

Not that car rides with Mom or Dad aren't fun, but it's nice to have your own vessel that you don't have to pedal.

"Kids as young as 8 going out there and finding independence, in charge of a vessel all their own, that comes with great confidence," Pillar speaks from experience, a former sailor and coach for Christopher Newport University.

While the young sailors are independent, they're not entirely alone, mother nature is along for the ride.

"It's something unique, being out there in the elements and under control of the wind, it's beautiful," and while the open sea and boats for every age provide an air of sovereignty, world class coaches teach young sailors the everything from the basics to the keys to winning races.