Pirates fall to Bison on the road

WASHINGTON — Despite a pair of 21-point career-high outings from Davion Warren and Chris Shelton, the Hampton Pirates fell to a blistering second-half from Howard in an 81-76 decision on Friday afternoon.



In a contest that saw eight ties and 10 lead changes, Hampton used a 20-4 run to open the scoring to take a 20-6 lead on a 3-pointer from Edward Oliver-Hampton at the 11:22 mark. That advantage grew to 17 points on a Warren layup with 2:47 left to lead 38-21. Howard scored eight of the last nine points of the half to trim the lead to 39-29 at intermission.



The second half saw the hosts light up the nets hitting 60% from the floor and went 20-of-24 in the second half from the line (83.3%) to outscore the Pirates 52-37. Hampton took its last lead with just over two minutes left on a Warren dunk for a 72-71 lead. Howard closed the game on a 10-4 flurry for the 81-76 win.