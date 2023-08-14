Hampton's Anthony Altreuther breaks 13 bricks en route to ISKA power breaking world championship

In just two years of power breaking, Hampton's Anthony Altreuther competed in both the ISKA World Championship and in the World Games with Team USA in July.

HAMPTON, Va. — There's a new world champion in the martial arts world who hails right here from Hampton Roads. I didn't know much about power breaking until meeting Hampton's Anthony Altreuther last month following his World Championship title he received at the individual event in Orlando, Florida. But watching him snap concrete bricks in half with his bare skin is something unlike anything I've ever seen.

“I think the biggest thing for me was learning what your body is capable of," said Altreuther. “The human body is not designed to physically punch and kick concrete. I really take pride in being able to do something the average human mind can’t believe.”

Altreuther has only been power breaking for two years and has quickly rose to the highest ranks, even training with 2x World Champion Parker Moody.

“Once I get comfortable with say, five bricks, and I hit five bricks a couple times in a row, I’ll say okay now lets try six.”

But try 13! After not placing last year, Altreuther kicked 13 bricks last month at the World Martial Arts Championship en route to being the youngest adult champion at the event.

“I didn’t know it at the time but it was only one off from the world record,” he said of his performance. "The guy in front of me kicked 12 and everybody in the arena went crazy so I know I had to hit 13."

Altreuther was approached to compete with Team USA in the Martial Arts World Games just a few weeks later.

“To be able to win a world championship and get on Team USA in the same month, its pretty amazing and even though I've done it I still have a hard time believing it.”

Bare skin to bare concrete, all success comes with some sacrifice. For Altreuther, that means more bruises and less sleep, working a night shift in order to train during the day.

"I work the night shift as a ship fitter at the shipyard specifically for my training. I'm able to work at night, get off at 7am and it gives me all day to do whatever I need to do. Right now, I'm running off an hour of sleep. That was the whole purpose of working a night shift. So I can give my all to my athletic career."

And yet even with that schedule, Altreuther still finds time to give back, working as a martial arts instructor at Norfolk's YMCA where he hopes his success inspires the next generation.

“I use what I do to inspire the next generation. I use this as a way for them to have something to look up to. If you find one thing in your life that you enjoy and your passionate about, great things can happen," he said. “If I’m being honest with you, two or three years ago I never would have imagined I’d be this far. I never would have imagined being a world champion as quickly as I did.”

After reaching the highest achievement possible in his sport, I asked Altreuther, what's next?