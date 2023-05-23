Hampton's Bonds signs with the Packers

As organized team activities (OTAs) get underway, one former Hampton Pirate has found a chance at an opportunity at the NFL. Wide receiver, Jadakis Bonds has signed as an undrafted free agent with the Green Bay Packers, the team announced on Tuesday.
Bonds, a former all Big South first team player, was in 40 games in four seasons with the Pirates, recording 180 receptions for 2,731 yards (15.2 avg.) and 34 touchdowns. Bonds also carried the ball four times for 53 yards (13.3 avg.) and a TD.
Bonds finished his college career with the school record for receiving touchdowns and was third in both receptions and receiving yards.