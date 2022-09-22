Hampton's dynamic duo work well together at quarterback

Chris Zellous and Malcolm Mays have found a way to share the ball as the Pirates start their season 3-0.

HAMPTON, Va. — In most cases for college football teams, you normally see just the main quarterback to start a game. The Hampton Pirates decided to go a different route and the results have been impressive.

Back in the summer the Pirates weren't sure who would be under center to start the season. Now with a 3-0 record and starting their Colonial Athletic Association play Saturday at Delaware, there's still no decision between Malcolm Mays and Chris Zellous, and they're ok with that.

"The situation with the quarterback is a new playbook with these quarterbacks", says head coach Robert Prunty. "We've just got to play this out."

Mays and Zellous have shared duties the past three games. Both have similar abilities. Mays has an edge having played in junior college while Zellous is a redshirt freshman. Both feel to do this, you have to check your ego at the door.

"The bond that we have in the quarterback room, I think we have a great quarterback room", says Zellous. "It's all about support." Mays agrees. "We're all in it for the team, he says. "What the team needs is the team wins. Whoever is in there can get the job done and we're going to be all right."