Hampton's Harris in tune on and off the court

HAMPTON, Va. — Earning last year’s Peninsula District Player of the Year honors, Kennedy Harris is one of the premier girls' basketball players in Hampton Roads but there’s more to her identity than being an athlete.

“I know I play basketball, but I want you to get to know the outside of me like when I’m not playing basketball,” she said.

Harris not only thrives in the spotlight on the court, but on the stage as well. She’s a talented pianist although she admits it’s been hard balancing her dual passion of basketball.

“I don’t do it as much but I’m trying to get back into it, so we’ll see how that goes,” she said. “Basketball started to get really serious and so it was hard to go back and forth with playing the piano and playing ball.”

The senior averages over 27 points a game for the Crabbers and recently earned her 1000th career point, something she achieved in just three seasons including the covid pandemic.

“It was a three- pointer near the bench. I kind of wanted to make it near my teammates just for a moment for me to have.”

But her teammates rely on her to do more than be the leading scorer. Don’t be surprised to find Harris hyping up the team prior to every game teaching them the latest Tik Tok dances in the locker room.

“This one is called, ‘the hips,’” she said as she showed me her moves.

One of Harris’s more recent accolades includes a nomination to the McDonald’s All- American game.

“She is a once in a lifetime player for a coach to get,” said head coach Shanda Bailey. “Kids like her don’t come around often.”

However, a difficult challenge awaits Harris. Coach Bailey, who happens to be a former Crabber herself, tries to take her girls on one at the end of every season.

“I played on the first team to ever qualify for a state game in Hampton High School history,” said Bailey. “I’m going to give it my best, but Kennedy can play.”

The Crabbers are one on the top programs on the Peninsula at 13-3 and will take on Warwick at home on Friday however the anticipation for this matchup is already building.

“She said she was going to beat me before I leave for college, so we’ll see,” Kennedy joked.