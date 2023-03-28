Hampton's Young entering the transfer portal

Nylah Young led the Lady Pirates in scoring and rebounding this past season.

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton University women's basketball team will be without one of their returning players next season. On Monday, forward Nylah Young has decided to enter into the transfer portal according to a source familiar with the situation. She made it official through social media.

A Suffolk native, she led the Lady Pirates in scoring and rebound (14 ppg and 6 reb.). She ranked 9th and 15th respectively in Hampton's first season in the Colonial Athletic Association.