Harbor Park goes green and gold

The Tides welcomed Norfolk State to their home diamond for an exhibition game on the eve of Opening Day

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Tides will start the games that count on Tuesday when they welcome Charlotte. That won't be the first game on the Harbor Park diamond of 2022, however, as the blue seats across from the Elizabeth River turned Norfolk State green and gold Monday evening.

For the first time since 2017 the Spartans and Tides faced off in an exhibition game. School spirit was the day's theme as alumni across generations came out to watch their school play on a minor league diamond.

"It means a whole lot, not only for the school but for HBCU's," said George Bradby from the class of 1972. He says he just got into baseball a couple of years ago and loves everything about the game. I asked him how proud he was to see his University represented in a game like this, "On a scale of 1-10, I'm and 11," he replied, the words working their way through a beaming smile.

Kenyetta Farrington was there to support more than the school. Her son, Kam Walker, is a freshman player for the Spartans. "Ultimately his goal is to play in a stadium like this, so it's very humbling," she says, holding a camera of her own to capture her son's moment.