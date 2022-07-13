Harbor Park's family business

Marty Van Buren has been selling baseball cards at Tides games for 26 years, but he hasn't done it alone

NORFOLK, Va. — "I was just always taught to collect from my parents," collecting ran in the family for Marty Van Buren. Along with his parents, he credits geography for lighting his collection fire. "I'm from the north, so you had to find something to do during the winter. I'm from Rochester, New York. When you get 36 inches of snow in a night, you have to find something to do," says Van Buren. That something was collecting.

It started with coins, the discovery of a 1914 penny along with his Dad locating keepers in piles of change sparked that passion. Stamps had their day in the Van Buren household as well. It's baseball cards, however, that have Van Buren standing in the concourse at Harbor Park as we talk.

"I always liked Micky Mantle so I collected his cards as a kid. Hank Aaron, Willie Mays, Roberto Clemente, those are the players I grew up with so those are the ones that stuck with me," says Marty. Those players may have stuck but a whole lot more made their way into his collection.

For the last 26 years Van Buren has occupied the space in front of the team store, behind home plate, at every Tides' home game.