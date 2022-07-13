Harbor Park's family business

NORFOLK, Va. — "I was just always taught to collect from my parents," collecting ran in the family for Marty Van Buren. Along with his parents, he credits geography for lighting his collection fire. "I'm from the north, so you had to find something to do during the winter. I'm from Rochester, New York. When you get 36 inches of snow in a night, you have to find something to do," says Van Buren. That something was collecting.
It started with coins, the discovery of a 1914 penny along with his Dad locating keepers in piles of change sparked that passion. Stamps had their day in the Van Buren household as well. It's baseball cards, however, that have Van Buren standing in the concourse at Harbor Park as we talk.
"I always liked Micky Mantle so I collected his cards as a kid. Hank Aaron, Willie Mays, Roberto Clemente, those are the players I grew up with so those are the ones that stuck with me," says Marty. Those players may have stuck but a whole lot more made their way into his collection.
For the last 26 years Van Buren has occupied the space in front of the team store, behind home plate, at every Tides' home game.
Tonight the crowd behind his card stand mirrors the packed concourse in front of it. His daughter, Amanda, and multiple grandchildren buzz around helping with sales, talking to customers and keeping cards in order. Just as his parents taught him to collect, he has continued the tradition. Four generations of collectors, and probably more, are represented on the concourse today. From coins to cards, beanie babies to Pokémon, the Van Burens have done so together.