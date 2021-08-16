Harlem Globetrotters make return after monthslong hiatus, visit ODU athletes in Norfolk

The Harlem Globetrotters is set to visit the women's volleyball team at Old Dominion University.

NORFOLK, Va. — Old Dominion University's women's volleyball team got a sweet surprise Monday morning. The Harlem Globetrotters are back after a long break off the court.

Harlem Globetrotters Sweet Lou II and 'Too Tall' Winston said it feels good to be back.

"Just put smiles on people's faces is something that we love to do and that we've been doing for such a long time," Lou said. "It's just a way of life for us."

The Harlem Globetrotters are ready to play after a 15-month hiatus.

"Not being able to travel or see our fans and now we're able to do that," Lou said. "Just get back and see everybody, play the game that we love and interact with everybody."

"We've been doing this since 1926 and we just want to continue that tradition that the pioneers set," Winston explained.

They shared some advice with the women's volleyball team at ODU Monday. Like the Harlem Globetrotters, the team had to cancel its season due to the pandemic.

"Playing has been difficult," said Ashley Peroe, a player with the women's volleyball team. "We're getting different rules thrown at us all the time but we kind of just roll with the punches and we just want to be out on the court and playing."

The women's team learned a few tricks.

"They're able to do super cool tricks and it takes a lot of practice," Peroe said. "So being in pre-season right now, they're doing like hours and hours of practice of how they got to this place. So that's my biggest takeaway, is practice."