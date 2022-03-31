Harper turned a pre-game meal into a "saucy" business

Former Kecoughtan basketball great, Brett Harper is CEO of FoxHill Foods. His "Game Time Marinara Sauce" targets the needs of high performance athletes.

HAMPTON, Va. — Brett Harper always had a saucy style during his playing days as a basketball player. He was Peninsula District Player Of The Year out of Kecoughtan High School in the mid-90's. Harper later played at the college level finishing up at North Carolina Central University and then professionally overseas in Holland. He always had pre-game meal dating back to his high school days as a Warrior. "My dad would feed me spaghetti and meat balls, beef a roni, ravioli before games", he says.

One day while watching a pro basketball game, Harper asked himself, "What do these guys eat before their games?" He thought back to his playing days and figured, "I didn't play that bad off those meals". So on December 24th of 2020, he launched Game Time Marinara Sauce under Foxhill Foods, LLC. It's named after his old neighborhood in the city of Hampton.

He sells the sauce online through Amazon for the general public, but there's a catch. It targets the needs of high-performance athletes. "I started researching ingredients, power ingredients, super foods to see which ones to put in the sauce." Game Time Marinara has spinach, garlic, kale, and tumeric and black pepper. Harper says when combined it helps reduce inflamation of the joints and cardiovascular system. "It's a 4,000 year old herb", he says.