Harris guides Hampton girls to the Class 4 state crown

Kennedy Harris showed everyone why she was a 2-time Peninsula District Player Of The Year. The senior had 35 points as Hampton High cruised past Pulaski in the Class 4 state finals 75-63 at VCU's Siegel Center Thursday night.

The win was the Crabbers (25-3) 2nd in the last 3 years and 4th title in program history. "It's everything to me", said Harris after the game. "We came up short last year knowing we had a chance to go all the way and to get redemption."

Sophomore Kaliya Perry added 10 points and the win made head coach Shanda Bailey also feel a sense of atonement.

"We lost in the quarterfinals when I was a senior. To come back and do it as a coach is a wonderful feeling."