Harris guides Hampton girls to the Class 4 state crown

Kennedy Harris showed everyone why she was a 2-time Peninsula District Player Of The Year. The senior had 35 points as Hampton High cruised past Pulaski in the Class 4 state finals 75-63 at VCU's Siegel Center Thursday night.
The win was the Crabbers (25-3) 2nd in the last 3 years and 4th title in program history. "It's everything to me", said Harris after the game. "We came up short last year knowing we had a chance to go all the way and to get redemption."
Sophomore Kaliya Perry added 10 points and the win made head coach Shanda Bailey also feel a sense of atonement.
"We lost in the quarterfinals when I was a senior. To come back and do it as a coach is a wonderful feeling."
The Crabbers aren't the only area school vying for a championship. On Saturday in Class 5, the Princess Anne girls are going after their 9th state crown in 10 years when they face off against L.C. Bird at 11am while the Woodside boys will take on Patrick Henry of Roanoke at 1pm. Both games are also at the Siegel Center in Richmond.