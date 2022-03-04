Harris, Hornets top Spartans 12-5

NORFOLK, Va. — Evan Harris struck out 11 hitters in 7.2 innings to help Delaware State to a 12-5 win over Norfolk State on Sunday at Marty L. Miller Field.



DSU (9-12, 6-6 MEAC) outhit the Spartans (8-17, 5-7) 13-6 to take the series three games to one.



The Hornets scored first on an RBI single by Trey Paige in the top of the first, but the Spartans evened the score on an RBI single by Dionte Brown in the bottom of the second.



The Hornets, however, scored seven runs in the third through sixth innings to put distance between themselves and NSU. Robert Trujillo's two-out RBI single keyed DSU's third inning. Alan Alonso added an RBI double in the Hornets' three-run third.



NSU scratched across another run against Harris in the fourth. Jacob Council was hit by a pitch and advanced to third on a single by Tanner Brandon. Brown's RBI groundout scored Council.



NSU scored twice on a two-out Hornet error in the eighth, and Kam Walker's fielder's choice in the ninth accounted for the Spartans' final run.



Brown was 2-for-4 with two RBIs on Sunday, giving him RBIs in the last three games of the series. Brandon Cleveland went 2-for-5 with a run scored.



Harris allowed just three hits and two earned runs (four total) in 7.2 innings of work. Mike Worthington had four hits for DSU and Alonso was 3-for-4.



The Spartans play an exhibition at 6 p.m. Monday against the Norfolk Tides, Triple-A affiliates of the Baltimore Orioles, at Harbor Park. Gates open at 5 p.m. for the 6 p.m., seven-inning affair.