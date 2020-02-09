Dwayne Haskins gets the nod as starting quarterback

Washington head coach Ron Rivera likes the way this former 1st round draft pick has progressed.

ASHBURN, Va. — Dwayne Haskins has won the quarterback competition on the Washington Football Team. Head coach Ron Rivera named Haskins the starter on Wednesday.

Rivera had brought in his former starting quarterback in Carolina, Kyle Allen. And Alex Smith is still on the road to his remarkable recovery from his traumatic leg injury.

Haskins was the team's first round draft pick in 2019 and earned the starting job about midway through last season. He threw for 7 touchdowns and 7 interceptions along the way. The numbers were much better in the second half of his season.

Rivera had this to say about his quarterback, "Dwayne has lived up to everything we talked about back in the middle of January, he really has," Rivera said, "I've been really pleased with his effort and his attitude and the way he approached everything."