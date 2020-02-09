Dwayne Haskins gets the nod as starting quarterback

ASHBURN, Va. — Dwayne Haskins has won the quarterback competition on the Washington Football Team. Head coach Ron Rivera named Haskins the starter on Wednesday.
Rivera had brought in his former starting quarterback in Carolina, Kyle Allen. And Alex Smith is still on the road to his remarkable recovery from his traumatic leg injury.
Haskins was the team's first round draft pick in 2019 and earned the starting job about midway through last season. He threw for 7 touchdowns and 7 interceptions along the way. The numbers were much better in the second half of his season.
Rivera had this to say about his quarterback, "Dwayne has lived up to everything we talked about back in the middle of January, he really has," Rivera said, "I've been really pleased with his effort and his attitude and the way he approached everything."
Rivera went on to talking about how in many ways the quarterback is the face of the franchise and how Haskins has progressed along those lines, "There's a certain way he has to carry himself, a certain way he has to deal with on the field issues, a certain way with off the field issues. I think he's done a great job. I think part of it is developing who he is, not just physically, but mentally and I think he's done a really nice job handling that situation."