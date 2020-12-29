End of a (very short) era in Washington

Once the future of the franchise, Dwayne Haskins didn't make it through year 2 with The Football Team

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — "This is about learning experiences. I think a lot of the things he's gone through, not just this year, but last as well, sometimes you have to hit rock bottom before you can dig your way back out of it."

That's Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera addressing the media before news of Dwayne Haskins release became public. Looking back it, his words have new meaning.

"Sometimes a change helps, with Dwayne it's what have you learned, and hopefully when he gets his next opportunity, he'll get the best of it," said Rivera.

We now know that next opportunity will not be in the burgundy and gold. The Football Team announced on twitter Monday afternoon that they have released Haskins after he appeared in 16 games over 2 seasons, accounting for 12 passing TD's and 14 interceptions. Haskins was also fined the week prior for breaching COVID protocol for the second time this season. Given another chance at redemption, he was benched in the fourth quarter after two interceptions amid steering an ineffective offense.

His replacement, former Old Dominion Monarch Taylor Heinicke, who impressed in his first action since 2018.