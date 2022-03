Jalen Hawkins had 17 points and seven rebounds as Norfolk State topped Delaware State 74-66 in the quarterfinals of the MEAC Tournament on Wednesday.

NORFOLK, Va. — Jalen Hawkins had 17 points and seven rebounds as Norfolk State topped Delaware State 74-66 in the quarterfinals of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference tournament on Wednesday night.

Kris Bankston had 14 points and seven rebounds for Norfolk State (22-6). Dana Tate Jr. added 14 points and seven rebounds. Christian Ings had six assists.