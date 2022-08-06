Hawks and Comets softball punch tickets to state semis

A great day for Granby athletics as their softball team joins baseball in advancing to the semifinals.
This afternoon the Comets defeated the Chiefs of Kempsville High School 3-0. Mackenzie Samuel threw a complete game, allowing five hits and striking out seven. Destiny Harris had two hits, including a home run, and Maleah Hinkens added two hits and two RBIs. This will be the program's first trip to the state tournament.
The Comets (18-4) play Stone Bridge in a semifinal Friday at 10 a.m. at Riverside High in Leesburg. The Chiefs finished 20-3.
Hickory also picked up a softball victory this afternoon against Nansemond River, 5-1. Tegan Gabrielse of the Hawks pitched a complete game allowing four hits with eight strikeouts. She also had three hits, including a two run homer in the fifth inning.
Courtney Hughes contributed with three hits, including two doubles. Paiton Everett also added two doubles, while Alena Demakas and Sandy Emery extended Hickory's lead with massive two out RBI hits to help the Hawks advance.