Hawks and Comets softball punch tickets to state semis

Hickory and Granby both win in softball quarterfinals to advance to Class 5 state semis this Friday.

A great day for Granby athletics as their softball team joins baseball in advancing to the semifinals.

This afternoon the Comets defeated the Chiefs of Kempsville High School 3-0. Mackenzie Samuel threw a complete game, allowing five hits and striking out seven. Destiny Harris had two hits, including a home run, and Maleah Hinkens added two hits and two RBIs. This will be the program's first trip to the state tournament.

The Comets (18-4) play Stone Bridge in a semifinal Friday at 10 a.m. at Riverside High in Leesburg. The Chiefs finished 20-3.

Hickory also picked up a softball victory this afternoon against Nansemond River, 5-1. Tegan Gabrielse of the Hawks pitched a complete game allowing four hits with eight strikeouts. She also had three hits, including a two run homer in the fifth inning.