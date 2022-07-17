HBCU alum powered hoops team competes in TBT

Norfolk State Head Coach Robert Jones leads HBCUnited as they entered round one of TBT at Rucker Park in Harlem, New York on Saturday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — In its second year running, the HBCU powered TBT team began training this week at Norfolk State. Head Coach of the Spartans, Robert Jones was asked to lead the team this year and he's joined by many former Spartans who want in on the action including Derrik Jamerson Jr. who most recently played for Penarol in Argentina, and Newport News native Devante Carter.

Steven Whitley is another former Spartan who was on the roster last year but serves as General Manager of the team this year.

"You got the high level guys from overseas, G league guys, former NBA guys, different levels of pros coming under one roof," he said.

Players from HBCUs all over the country travel to compete and Carter says the chemistry is starting to build.

"We've been around each other for a couple days now so its been fun," he said. "Just talking about old stories, old games, etc. Everybody's got their own story."

Those stories have a chance to align in the upcoming weeks, as a $1 million prize awaits the winner of the single elimination tournament.

"Being competitors at such a high level, these guys want to come and earn their stripes and be able to have a great chance to win a million dollars," Whitley said.

The team practiced at Gills Gym on Norfolk State's campus earlier this week and for Carter, its a homecoming of sorts.

"This is the first time I've been back in VA so its a chance to be here with my twins and be here with my family. I ain't been to Norfolk State in so long."

Aside from the large purse prize, one of the biggest takeaways from the tournament is the opportunity the team has to create a larger platform for HBCUs everywhere.

"Just to be able to put that HBCUnited jersey on their back, their representing something that's far greater than them," Whitley said. "We're not doing anything but raising the standard in the level of HBCU culture."

"Most of us graduated so like I said its about coming back and showing love to those that helped us in the beginning," said Carter.

MALIQUE TRENT WINS IT FOR @HBCUnitedTBT!!!!



He hits the @SLING shot for their first-ever TBT WIN!!!! pic.twitter.com/muktULReyz — TBT (@thetournament) July 17, 2022